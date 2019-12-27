The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Soil Health Practices Just Make Sense

Join HAT’s Eric Pfeiffer for this month’s HAT Soil Health Podcast presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative. This month’s podcast comes from the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo where Greensburg farmers Roger Wenning, Nick Wenning, and Kevin Horstman were on the seminar stage discussing their best soil health practices.

In addition to the Wennings and Horstman, NRCS Soil Health Specialist Stephanie McLain and CCSI Conservation Agronomist Joe Rorick join us for the podcast as we discuss planting green, getting started with cover crops, and the resources available to beginning conservationists.