The HAT Soil Health Podcast- No-Till Pumpkins

On this edition of the HAT Soil Health Podcast presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative, Eric Pfeiffer speaks with no-till pumpkin farmers on the first specialty crops focused podcast.

Pfeiffer is joined by CCSI Director Lisa Holscher and Purdue Extension Horticulture Specialist Liz Maynard to discuss the new series of specialty crop podcasts.

After that, Amanda Baird, Tipton County Purdue Extension Educator, University of Illinois Extension Educator Nathan Johanning, and Hobart farmer Rod Johnson, Jr. join the podcast to discuss their no-till pumpkin operations.

