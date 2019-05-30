The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Latest Ag Census Says Soil Health Practices Increasing Nationwide
On this month’s HAT Soil Health Podcast presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative, Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana farmer Allen Dean and Ben Wicker, Executive Director of the Indiana Agriculture Nutrient Alliance, discuss the increase in soil health practices as indicated by the 2017 Census of Agriculture.
