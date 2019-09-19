The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Encouraging Women Landowners to Get More Involved in the Conservation Conversation

On this month’s HAT Soil Health Podcast, Eric Pfeiffer speaks with Heather Bacher, the Indiana State Coordinator for Women4theLand, and Jen Filipiak, Midwest Regional Director for American Farmland Trust. They discuss the importance of non-operating landowners getting involved in the conservation conversation, particularly women. Bacher and Filipiak say that non-operating landowners can have a profound effect on the adoption of soil health practices.

The HAT Soil Health Podcast is presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative.