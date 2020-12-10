The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Discussing Soil Health Practices With Your Ag Lender Part 2

In the latest HAT Soil Health Podcast presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative with additional support from the Indiana Soybean Alliance and the Indiana Corn Marketing Council, host Eric Pfeiffer finishes his discussion with Indiana farmer Ken Rulon and Keith Berns, owner of Green Cover Seed in Nebraska. They discuss how to go about explaining soil health practices to your ag lender and the economic returns of those practices.

In part 2 of this podcast, Rulon says before you explain it to your lender, you first have to believe in it and put together a plan. Hear more from Rulon and Berns by clicking below!