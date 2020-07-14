The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Cover Crops in Sweet Corn Production

Sweet corn is one of the more widely grown vegetables in Indiana. How do cover crops and reduced tillage and no-till fit in with sweet corn in Indiana? We answer that question and more in this edition of the HAT Soil Health Podcast presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative.

Chuck Mohler, or Sweet Corn Charlie as he’s well known, is a farmer from Northern Indiana. He joins Southern Indiana farmers Tom and Victor Hackman on this podcast for a fun conversation about their respective farms and how they plant cover crops for their sweet corn.

Tune in by pressing the play button below!