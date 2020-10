Beth Dlug from the Allen County (IN) Election Board joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the recent order from a Federal Judge ordering that all mail-in votes that are post marked on Election Day must be counted, and final results may not come out until 10 days after Election Day, which would land on November 13th.

