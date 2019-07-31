The Glass Barn to Host a Featured Farmer at 2:30 Each Day of Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair and Corteva Agriscience , Agriculture Division of DowDuPont , are excited to welcome 17 Featured Farmers being honored at this year’s Indiana State Fair. In its fifth year, this program celebrates and helps put a face on Hoosier agriculture by connecting consumers with farmers. These 17 farm operations represent all regions of the state, showcasing different agricultural products throughout the 17-day Fair, August 2-18.

“Our Featured Farmers program introduces fairgoers to Hoosier farmers each day during the Fair with opportunities to learn more about where their food comes from,” said Cindy Hoye, executive director, Indiana State Fair Commission. “These farmers have incredible stories to tell. On average, an American farmer feeds more than 165 people – that’s up from 25 people in the 1960s. American agriculture is doing more and doing it better.”

Visitors to the Indiana State Fair can attend a live chat at 2:30 p.m. in the Glass Barn with a Featured Farmer every day of the Fair, in addition to many other opportunities to talk with that day’s Featured Farm family and learn about their operation. To learn more about the farmers, visit IndianaStateFair.com , and follow along on social media @IndyStateFair.

“At Corteva Agriscience, we are committed to enhancing lives and helping farmers succeed. We are pleased for the fifth year to be the sponsor of the Featured Farmer program at the Indiana State Fair which is a perfect place for fairgoers who are consumers to meet farmers who spend their days working to feed all of us,” said Ben Kaehler, Commercial Unit Leader, Eastern Corn Belt, Corteva Agriscience.

Here is the complete list of featured farmers, farm products and their home counties:

(Aug 2) Huber family – Huber’s Orchard & Winery (Wine), Clark County

(Aug 3) Russell family – Russell Veggies (Vegetables), Floyd County

(Aug 4) Rodibaugh family- Rodibaugh Farms (Soybeans and Pork), Jasper County

(Aug 5) Mark Smith – Mark Smith Farms (Llamas), Montgomery County

(Aug 6) Sean Smith – Culver Duck, (Duck), Elkhart County

(Aug 7) Gelfius family – Gelfius Farms (Tomatoes and Pork), Bartholomew County

(Aug 8) Arnholt family – Arnholt Farms (Corn and Soybeans), Bartholomew County

(Aug 9) Jeff Martin – Triple B Tilapia, (Tilapia) Jasper County

(Aug 10) Jill & Brian Houin – Homestead Dairy, (Dairy Cows), Marshall County

(Aug 11) Lamb family – Lamb Farms (Popcorn), Boone County

(Aug 12) Sommer family – Sommer Farms (Corn,Soybeans,Alfalfa,and Dairy Cows), Adams County

(Aug 13) Sam & Darren Schwoeppe – Schwoeppe Dairy Farm, (Dairy Cows), Dubois County

(Aug 14) Glenn Morris – Lyles Station (Beef, Corn, and Soybeans), Gibson County

(Aug 15) Emily & Cory Studebaker (Poultry), Whitley County

(Aug 16) Smith family – Smith Family Farms (Beef and Pumpkins), Madison County

(Aug 17) Cline family – Cline Farms (Corn, Soybeans and Pork), Tipton County

(Aug 18) Kevin Bohman – Bohman Bee Company (Honey), Jefferson County

Source: Indiana State Fair Media Relations