As President Elect, Joe Biden gets set to take The White House one of his first orders of business that he has highlighted is that of rescinding plans to move forward with the Keystone Pipeline. This move leaves the project very much in limbo, and Kayla weighed in on the topic during “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” Tuesday.

