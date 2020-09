Just when you thought the craziness of the “Tide Pod Challenge” among America’s youth had faded, another risky behavior has emerged as of late in regards to the drug Benadryl.

“Fort Wayne’s Morning News” Host, Kayla Blakeslee and Mike Ragz discuss the latest trend.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.