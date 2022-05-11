The City of Fort Wayne has reached a settlement with protester

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The city will pay $300,000 to the protester who lost an eye during the 2020 protests.

The Journal Gazette reports that information from a public records request shows details from the city about the incident. On May 30, 2020 Balin Brake was struck in the eye by an object. Documents say that Fort Wayne officer Justin Holmes fired an object, but they do not provide details on what the object was. Brake had previously said it was a tear gas canister that caused him to lose his eye.

The city denies liability and violating Brake’s rights, while Brake has released the city and Holmes “from any and all legal or equitable claims, demands, rights and causes of action of any kind.”