The Allen Superior Court is warning about scam calls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen Superior Court says that scam artists are claiming to be police officers in search of citizens who have missed jury duty.

The scammers have been reported this week calling from a ‘260’ area code. They then say that the recipient has missed jury duty, a warrant has been issued for their arrest, and that the person must provide money by phone to satisfy the fine.

All legitimate contact with prospective jurors in Allen County will be in writing, and personal information, such as bank or credit card numbers, will never be requested. If you receive one of these calls, you are encouraged to hang up.