The 49th annual Fort Wayne March for Life is this Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 49th annual Fort Wayne March for Life will take place this Saturday, January 28.

Sponsored annually by Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, the march is a peaceful protest to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion through all nine months of pregnancy.

More than 2,000 pro-life citizens are expected to take part in the march, which will start at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center at noon and conclude outside the E. Ross Adair Federal Building. The rally’s keynote speaker is Katie Shaw, a Hoosier and pro-life advocate, who serves on the board of Down Syndrome Indiana.