The 30.6% voter turnout in the Fort last night was the highest it’s been since 2007

By
Jay Prince
-

Beth Dlug with the Allen County Election Board joins FWMN to discuss the 12 year high.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here