The 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in Fort Wayne Thursday, ahead of this weekend’s air show at the 122nd Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base.

The Thunderbirds join a long list of performers over two days. Flying starts at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and goes through 4:00 p.m. Admission and parking are both free, with gates opening for parking at 9:00 a.m. each day.

A sensory hour is also being offered on Sunday at 7:00 a.m. for those sensitive to sounds and smells, as well as those with mobility issues.

You can find more info at fwairshow.com.