The 100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers Have Begun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and unfortunately a dangerous time of year for young drivers. According to AAA Nationwide, more than 30 percent of deaths involving teen drivers occurs during what’s called the “100 Deadliest Days” – a period that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Across Indiana an average of 18 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes during this time, and 203 people were killed in teen driver-related crashes during the past 10 summers across the Hoosier State.