Tenured Indiana State Police Master Trooper Announces Retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After 39 years of service Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post officials say Master Trooper Kurt Jack retired this past Thursday. Officials say Master Trooper Jack’s passion for his career started before he even became an officer. Jack’s late father, Sergeant Thomas Jack, was a state trooper at the Ligonier Post in Noble County. He was appointed trooper and assigned to the Fort Wayne Post in 1983 after graduating from the ISP 41st Recruit Academy. Jack has spent his entire life as a resident of Wells County and was recently appointed the new Police Chief of Ossian.