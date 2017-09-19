Tenants displaced by fire and flooding at Canterbury Green Apartments, where are they now

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Near the end of July 2017 a storm rolled through Fort Wayne, causing dozens of residents living at Canterbury Green Apartments to be displaced due to either a fire or flood waters. WOWO News caught up with District Manager of Canterbury Green Apartments, Jackie Belton, and she tells us, where those displaced tenants are now.

“A total of 55 apartments were either damaged by a fire or a flood… we started a GoFundMe page, but it wasn’t near as successful as the physical donations… the majority of it was clothing so they (the tenants) still need these cash donations to be able to get them through. A lot of them are staying in a hotel until their apartment is ready, some of them were even moved to other units.”

Canterbury Green management has been able to take care of several of the residents by giving some financial assistance, renting storage pods and putting some tenants up in hotels, but Belton says the monetary assistance would be a big help.

“We are still looking for cash donations for all of the residents to continue to try and put their lives back together…. It’s been over 30 days since this issue actually started and people are still not back on their feet so anything that anybody can do to donate.”

If you would like to give cash toward the effort, you can find the GoFundMe account here.