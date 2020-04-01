Ten more Allen County residents test positive for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another ten people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Allen County according to numbers released Wednesday afternoon from the Allen County Department of Health.

The ten new cases pushes the county’s total to 46. Two people have died from coronavirus in the county, unchanged from Tuesday.

For updates on deaths and positive cases in the county, click here.

The case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health may not match Allen County’s case numbers due to a delay in private lab reporting to the state.