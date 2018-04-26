Ten local businesses awarded commercial façade grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry announced Thursday that ten local organizations will receive 2018 Commercial Façade Grants to improve their properties.

The local businesses whose properties are receiving grants include:

Nyla Jean Properties (1434-1436 Wells St.)

Hop River Brewing Company (1515 N. Harrison St.)

Shady Nook (2834 Parnell Ave.)

Media One (1530 Spy Run)

Oxford Community Association (1421 Oxford St.)

Saigon Restaurant (2006 S. Calhoun St.)

Jones Auto Repair (1701 S. Anthony Blvd.)

Reliable Cleaning (302 E. Wallace)

Fairfield Heights (2018-2030 Fairfield Ave.)

Apex Consulting (1313 Broadway).

The City will invest a total of approximately $250,000 into the projects; collectively, the property owners have pledged to contribute more than $765,000 in private dollars on the façades of the buildings. This creates a private investment of $3 for every $1 in public investment. The façade investments will be used to do everything from install new windows to paint and add new stone exteriors.

Mayor Henry introduced the Commercial Façade Grant program in 2008 as part of his ongoing commitment to help local businesses thrive and expand. The