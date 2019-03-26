Ten indicted on drug-related charges in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): Ten people were indicted last Thursday in Mercer County on mostly drug-related charges.
- Katie Evers, 27: aggravated possession of drugs
- Vanessa Denny, 38: aggravated possession of drugs
- Jeffrey Christian, 34: aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments
- Austin P. Swartz, 24: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, possession of LS, possession of marijuana and aggravated possession of drugs
- Jason E. Niemeyer, 39: aggravated trafficking in drugs (two counts) RELATED: Four arrested in Mercer County Monday
- Kelli J. Rutter, 23: aggravated trafficking in drugs (two separate counts) and trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances
- Renee D. Lovelace, 41: aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
- Kyle K. Klosterman, 30: aggravated drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
- Daniel R. Morris, 21: theft by deception
- Isaiah W. Schnell, 28: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in marijuana, possession of LSD, possession of marijuana and aggravated possession of drugs
The Celina Police Department, the Grand Lake Drug Task Force and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in these cases.