Ten Indiana mayors endorse Buttigieg for President

INDIANA (WOWO): Ten Indiana mayors, including Ted Ellis in Bluffton, have endorsed Democratic South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign.

In a letter published by USA Today this morning, the mayors of Michigan City, Hammond, Peru, Kokomo, Logansport, Bloomington, Rising Sun, Rockport, and Oakland City joined more than 50 mayors from across the country who also endorsed Buttigieg.

They call South Bend a “quintessential American city” and say politics should be about “putting practical solutions over partisan ideology.”

Buttigieg ranks fourth in the most recent national poll of Democratic candidates, behind Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders.