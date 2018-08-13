Ten Fort Wayne non-profits awarded Community Development Block Grants

Brooklyne Beatty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry awarded 10 local non-profits with funding from the City’s federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) dollars.

Approximately $180,000 will be allotted to the organizations, which help low- and moderate-income residents with shelter, basic needs, employment skills, language translation and interpretation, and youth development.

This year, the following non-profits will receive grants:

  • Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne (a program helping at-risk middle school youth explore various career and job opportunities)
  • Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network (providing support for a case manager that assists families in moving from the homeless shelter to permanent housing)
  • Language Services Network (a program providing translation and interpretation services for immigrants and refugees)
  • Literacy Alliance (a program providing instruction for adults whose reading levels measure below fifth grade)
  • Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (a program helping individuals living in permanent supportive and transitional housing manage mental illness and/or addiction)
  • Volunteer Center/RSVP (support for a free legal assistance clinic that helps remove legal barriers for clients seeking employment and housing)
  • SCAN (support for a Courtyard facility overnight case manager to help youth who are aging out of foster care with life skills training)
  • United Way 211 (support for 211 services that assist homeless individuals and direct them to programs that can provide shelter)
  • Vincent Village (a car-sharing service for residents of Vincent Village who need transportation for health care services and employment training or placement)
  • YMCA (a program supporting career exploration for at-risk teens, including job shadowing)

The City receives CDBG dollars annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

