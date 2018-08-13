Ten Fort Wayne non-profits awarded Community Development Block Grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry awarded 10 local non-profits with funding from the City’s federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) dollars.

Approximately $180,000 will be allotted to the organizations, which help low- and moderate-income residents with shelter, basic needs, employment skills, language translation and interpretation, and youth development.

This year, the following non-profits will receive grants:

Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne (a program helping at-risk middle school youth explore various career and job opportunities)

(a program helping at-risk middle school youth explore various career and job opportunities) Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network (providing support for a case manager that assists families in moving from the homeless shelter to permanent housing)

(providing support for a case manager that assists families in moving from the homeless shelter to permanent housing) Language Services Network (a program providing translation and interpretation services for immigrants and refugees)

(a program providing translation and interpretation services for immigrants and refugees) Literacy Alliance (a program providing instruction for adults whose reading levels measure below fifth grade)

(a program providing instruction for adults whose reading levels measure below fifth grade) Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (a program helping individuals living in permanent supportive and transitional housing manage mental illness and/or addiction)

(a program helping individuals living in permanent supportive and transitional housing manage mental illness and/or addiction) Volunteer Center/RSVP (support for a free legal assistance clinic that helps remove legal barriers for clients seeking employment and housing)

(support for a free legal assistance clinic that helps remove legal barriers for clients seeking employment and housing) SCAN (support for a Courtyard facility overnight case manager to help youth who are aging out of foster care with life skills training)

(support for a Courtyard facility overnight case manager to help youth who are aging out of foster care with life skills training) United Way 211 (support for 211 services that assist homeless individuals and direct them to programs that can provide shelter)

(support for 211 services that assist homeless individuals and direct them to programs that can provide shelter) Vincent Village (a car-sharing service for residents of Vincent Village who need transportation for health care services and employment training or placement)

(a car-sharing service for residents of Vincent Village who need transportation for health care services and employment training or placement) YMCA (a program supporting career exploration for at-risk teens, including job shadowing)

The City receives CDBG dollars annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.