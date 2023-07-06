Temporary closures planned for I-69 and Coldwater Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (INDOT News Release) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces several temporary closures due to ongoing construction at I-69 and Coldwater Road.

Southbound Coldwater Road will close between I-69 and Washington Center Road. Drivers should use Cook Road, Lima Road and Coliseum Boulevard as a detour, or seek an alternate route.

Both northbound and southbound I-69 Exit 312 A to southbound Coldwater Road will close. Drivers needing to access Coldwater Road should use Exit 311 A, the Lima Road exit, and then use Lima Road and Coliseum Boulevard as a detour, or seek an alternate route.

All closures are scheduled to start on or after July 10, with the closures expected to be lifted by approximately July 26. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.

