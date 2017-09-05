More teens in northeast Indiana using alcohol, marijuana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The use of e-cigarettes may be down among Indiana teens and youth, but there’s a problem: the use of so-called “gateway drugs” is up in our area.

The Indiana Youth Survey reports that northeast Indiana has the highest rates in the state of alcohol, marijuana, and tobacco usage for students in grades 6 through 12.

Out of more than 126,000 students statewide who answered the survey, northeast Indiana, which includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley Counties, led the state in both alcohol and marijuana usage in every grade tested.

Nearly 36% of area high school seniors admit to drinking alcohol, and more than a fourth of them say they use marijuana.

Read the full study here.