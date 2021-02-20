Teens hurt in Williams County crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO): Three people were hurt after a one-vehicle crash in Williams County Friday night.

The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says officers were called to County Road 13 north of County Road J at 7:30pm after an SUV driven by a 16-year-old boy lost control while traveling northbound on County Road 13. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox, and overturned several times.

The driver and a front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old man, were both thrown from the vehicle during the crash. Both were airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital and their conditions were not released.

An 18-year-old passenger in the back seat was treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.