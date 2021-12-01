Teens charged in Grant County homicide

CONVERSE, Ind. (WOWO): Four teens have been charged over the murder of a 23-year-old man.

Police found the body of 23-year-old Anthony Leadford inside a home in Converse last Sunday. He had been shot to death.

Now our Partners in News at ABC 21 say 19-year-old Aryan Vandiver-Stone of Marion, 18-year-old Benjamin Jones of Converse, and two minors have all been arrested and charged with felony murder in the case. The younger boys are being held in Allen County, while Vandiver-Stone and Jones are being held in Miami County.

Police haven’t yet said what their motive behind the shooting was.