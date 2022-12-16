Teenage Male Suspect Arrested After Alleged School Shooting Threat

FREMONT, Ind. (WOWO): In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.

Out of caution, MSD of Steuben County activated their school safety protocols and the Sheriff’s SRO contacted Sheriff’s detectives to launch an investigation into the alleged threating message and later determined the suspect was a student at Fremont High School. A 15 year old male juvenile offender was located and taken into custody without incident. It was quickly determined that there were no firearms or active threat inside the school.

Following an interview with Sheriff’s detectives, the male juvenile offender was referred to Steuben County Juvenile Probation for an allegation of delinquency. The alleged delinquent act if committed by an adult, would have been intimidation, a level 5 felony. The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and additional acts of juvenile delinquency may be sought.