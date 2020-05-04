Teen suffers serious injuries in crash at West Noble Middle School

LIGONIER, Ind. (WOWO): A 13-year-old volunteer suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday at West Noble Middle School.

Indiana State Police were called to the school parking lot at around 2:15 p.m. West Noble was hosting a weekly food drive at the time according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Troopers say the chain-reaction crash happened in a line of vehicles waiting for food from volunteers. An elderly woman from Ligioner pulled into the line when police say she failed to stop her vehicle and struck the rear of an SUV, pushing the vehicle into a another SUV. The teen was pinned in between the two SUVs.

The teen was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries to both legs.

An investigation is ongoing.