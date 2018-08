FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 13-year-old is recovering after they were shot in the leg overnight south of downtown.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say this was in the 3700 block of Lafayette Street near Oakdale Drive.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting, and officers discovered bullet holes in the corner of a house. Inside, an officer found a live round but not a weapon. The teen was said to not be bleeding badly.

Police are still investigating.