Teen sentenced in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne teen will serve two years of home detention for his role in a fatal crash last year.

Na Lay, 19, was sentenced Monday according to the Journal Gazette. Lay pleaded guilty back in May.

The crash on Nov. 2, 2018, killed Heritage High School student Ar Zi Za La, 17. Police say Lay was racing another car when he swerved to avoid hitting a truck and rolled the car off of the road on Wayne Trace between Maples Road and Vallyd Acre Drive.