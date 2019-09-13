Teen removed from Garrett High School after apparent threat

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO): The Garrett Police Department is investigating reports of an apparent threat at Garrett High School.

The GPD says it stems from a shooting reported earlier this month on the 400 block of East Keyser Street when two 14-year-old boys were arrested after shooting a man with a BB gun as part of an apparent prank. They were both arrested and charged as juveniles.

Now there are new allegations against one of the teens. While police wouldn’t say exactly what those allegations were, the Department says there is “no credible threat” and the student in question is “no longer on campus.”