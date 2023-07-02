Teen motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A teen motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon in Fort Wayne.

Officers were called to the intersection of St. Joe Center Road and North Arlington Parkway at 1:36 p.m. on a report of a crash. Dispatch says a gray Dodge Charger struck a motorcycle. The caller told officials that the rider was in the road and wasn’t moving.

When police arrived on the scene, the teen was unresponsive. The teen was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say the Charger was traveling east on St. Joe Road trying to go through the Arlington intersection when the motorcycle tried to make a right turn from Arlington to St. Joe Center Rd. That’s when the car struck the rear of the motorcycle.

The man driving the car left the scene of the crash. Officials are still searching for that driver. There was no word on if he suffered any injuries in the crash.

The names of the teen and the driver of the car were not released.

The crash is still under investigation.