Teen killed in weather-related crash

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO): A teen girl is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Waterloo Sunday evening.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says 16-year-old Lilliana Morrow of Waterloo was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, which happened a little past 6 p.m. Sunday off County Road 36 in Waterloo.

Morrow was a DeKalb Central Schools student, according to a press release sent by Superintendent Steve Teders:

“The DeKalb Central family wishes to express our sincerest condolences and prayers to Lilliana’s family,” Teders says. “School officials have coordinated resources and are prepared to offer students and staff the supports they will need, including grief counseling, today and in the days to come.”

Keeping the entire @DeKalbDCCUSD community in my thoughts and prayers. So much loss in a short period of time. Lean on each other for support & stay strong with each other! Reach out if you need something! #BaronStrong — Marcus Wagner (@MarcusWagnerMCK) February 5, 2018



It happened when the driver, a 17-year-old Fort Wayne boy, lost control on the icy road and ended up slamming into a tree. He was last listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Teders also extended “thoughts and prayers” to the teen, identified by Teders as Spencer Whan.

Police say speed was also a factor in the crash.