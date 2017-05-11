Teen killed in LaGrange County crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Illinois teen died in a two-vehicle crash this morning in LaGrange County.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash just before 6:30 this morning at County Road 600 South and State Road 5.

Deputies say 18-year old Nicole Bartlett of Midlothian, Illinois, ran a stop sign on CR 600 S and failed to yield the right of way to the driver of a semi truck traveling north on State Road 5. That semi truck collided into the side of Bartlett’s Blue Hyundai.

Bartlett was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi was treated at released at the scene of the crash.