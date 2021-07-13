Teen killed in overnight crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 17-year-old boy is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Waterloo early this morning.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, officers were called to the 1900 block of County Road 35 at about 12:25am. They found a heavily damaged 2006 Dodge Charger and its driver, Alexander Barhart of Ashley, laying nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe he had been speeding, heading northbound on CR 35 when he veered off the east side of the road, going over a raised gravel drive and losing control. The vehicle eventually rolled sideways multiple times, hitting a tree and ejecting the driver, who had not been wearing a seatbelt according to police.