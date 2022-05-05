Teen injured after she was struck by vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 13-year-old girl is recovering after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police were called to a crash on Colerick Street just east of the intersection at Gay Street at 3:10 p.m. The driver of the vehicle told officers that she was going west on Colerick toward Gay when a girl walked into the road in front of a parked truck that was facing west. The girl crossed Colerick to the south, and the driver told police that she could not stop in time and struck the girl.

The pedestrian told officers she was in front of a parked vehicle on the north side of Colerick and saw the vehicle as she was crossing the street and couldn’t get out of the way. She told officers that she was struck on her left side and fell on her right side, causing injuries to her right leg and right arm. The pedestrian told police she had pain in her lower right leg and an abrasion on her right arm.

The vehicle was not damaged, and the truck was parked legally.

No other details were released.