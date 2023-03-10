Teen in life threatening condition after t-boned by a suspected drunk driver

Adams County, Ind. (WOWO) — A teen is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a drunk driver around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to our partners in news at 21Alive, Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash near the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 700 W.

After arriving at the scene first responders found a black Chevy Impala t-boned. Right outside was a 17-year-old girl, who was unresponsive. Inside was a 16-year-old passenger who is in stable condition. Both were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Police have not identified the teenagers.

The teens were struck 41-year-old Christen Gerber. Officials say that evidence shows that Gerber was intoxicated while driving the Chevy Traverse and failed to yield at the intersection. Which resulted in the collision. Gerber is in stable condition.

As a result, Gerber is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated that causes death or catastrophic injury, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.

The crash is still under investigation.