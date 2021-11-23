Teen critical after Monday evening shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the doorway of a Fort Wayne apartment Monday evening.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called at about 5:27PM to the Waterloo Gardens Apartments on Bunt Drive after someone knocked on the door belonging to one of the apartments, then shot the teen when he answered it. The shooter then took off on foot.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where his wounds were considered life-threatening. Police spoke with possible witnesses and brought out a K-9 officer to try and track down the shooter, but so far no suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.