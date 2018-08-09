Teen convicted on murder charge

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A teenager has been convicted of murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of a woman in northern Indiana.

The Goshen News reports an Elkhart County Jury on Wednesday night convicted 16-year-old D’Angelo Honorable of Elkhart as an adult in the shooting that led to the death of 34-year-old Teketa Hixson. Authorities say he fired four shots into Hixon’s Elkhart home following an argument with her teenage daughter, who lived at the house.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 30.

Honorable was 14 years old at the time of the killing. He testified during the trial, saying he didn’t intend to kill anyone, but rather damage the house as a warning to Hixson’s daughter.

He said he “wasn’t making good decisions” and thought no one was home at the time.