Teen convicted of murder committed when he was 13

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) – A teenager who was 13 years old when accused of killing an 18-year-old in northern Indiana has been convicted of murder.

Elkhart County Judge Michael Christofeno delivered the verdict Wednesday, about three months after holding a bench trial. Alphonso James is now 16. He was 13 years old in 2018 when he was accused of repeatedly shooting Jaren Minies in a dispute over a gun, money, and a video game system.

The prosecutor chose to charge James as an adult.

James testified in September, telling the judge that it was a case of self-defense, but prosecutor Vicki Becker said James’ explanation didn’t match the evidence.