Teen charged with attempted murder in Halloween shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne teen has been arrested and charged as an adult with attempted murder.

Azheon Patterson, 15, was waived into adult court last week on a charge he shot a person on Oct. 31 of last year according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. He had an initial hearing Tuesday morning.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue on a report of a shooting at 12:43 a.m. Another boy suffered serious injuries in the shooting.