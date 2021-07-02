Teen badly injured in Steuben County crash

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WOWO): A 16-year-old Michigan boy was injured after a high-speed crash that happened this afternoon in Steuben County.

According to Sheriff Rodney Robinson, the boy was driving a silver 2012 Jeep Liberty at a high rate of speed eastbound on State Road 120 just before 2pm when his vehicle left the south side of the road and slammed into the concrete structure of the I-80/90 bridge spanning over the roadway.

The teen suffered serious injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition. Police say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash but airbags did deploy. The roadway was dry and the weather was clear when the crash occurred and Marijuana is believed to be a factor.