Teachers not among priority COVID-19 vaccine recipients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): While vaccination clinics for essential workers could start in Allen County as soon as next week, that might not be the case for teachers.

Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel tells the Journal Gazette there’s currently no timeline for when teachers in Indiana will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Daniel says the state is making the decisions over who gets priority access to vaccines, and so far teachers aren’t high on the list. Those who are on the list include first responders and health care workers.

Daniel says he feels teachers are also essential workers, and adds that the district will keep doing what they can to provide the safest working environment possible.