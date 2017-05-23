Tax increase opponent impersonates Council member

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One opponent of a proposed income tax increase for Fort Wayne and Allen County made their stance known… by impersonating a Fort Wayne City Council member.

Councilman John Crawford says he got an email from an account that seems to be impersonating Council President Tom Didier, decrying the proposed point-fifteen percent increase to the local income tax.

Crawford was the one who announced the proposal last month, and tells the Journal Gazette he’s perplexed that anyone trying to sway support away from the tax would even try to change his opinion. The sender misspelled Didier’s name in the message, which calls for Crawford to oppose the tax increase, which would be used to help fund riverfront development projects.

Didier says he’s contacted Fort Wayne Police about the fake account. Several council members have received dozens of similar emails in a form letter format.