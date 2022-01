Tariffs imposed on American agricultural exports in retaliation to steel and aluminum imports from key trading partners cost agriculture a lot of export sales. Combine that with tariffs on Chinese imports and it led to an overall $27 billion reduction in U.S. ag exports. Six trading partners, including Canada, China, the European Union, India, Mexico, and Turkey all responded to the U.S. tariffs by implementing retaliatory duties on America’s agricultural and food exports.