Tapestry Cancelled For 2022, Planners Target Spring 2023 Return

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): According to a release from Purdue-Fort Wayne, the popular event “Tapestry” has been cancelled for 2022. Citing uncertainties stemming from the most recent spike of COVID-19 cases locally and nationwide, as well as an abundance of caution for all involved, organizers have decided to cancel the event. Plans are already in the works to have the annual event return with its popular on-site experiences in the spring of 2023.

Tapestry planners are developing refund and donation options for those who have already purchased tickets or sponsorships for the 2022 event. Throughout February, Tapestry personnel will reach out directly to all those impacted by this change. For more information, email the Tapestry office at tapestry@pfw.edu.