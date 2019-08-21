Tallian announces run for Indiana Attorney General

INDIANA (WOWO): A Democratic State Senator is running for Indiana Attorney General.

State Senator Karen Tallian announced her campaign this morning with the following statement:

“While I have been proud to serve in the State Senate, a decade of Republican supermajority across three branches of government has made Indiana a state of extreme politics. I am running to restore checks and balances to the Statehouse and to be a voice for all who live here. It is time that Hoosiers have leadership that listens to their problems and fights for solutions.”

“The Attorney General should be the Citizen’s Advocate and work for all of us, not filing lawsuits trying to take away our legal rights. The Attorney General’s office should not be trying to promote a right-wing agenda to overturn healthcare for pre-existing conditions and take away the ability for Hoosiers to have affordable insurance coverage. Curtis Hill has not been an advocate for Indiana citizens, and he has not brought integrity and reason to this office.”

“My Senate record speaks for itself: I wrote the law that makes it harder for banks to foreclose on homeowners. I have protected our pensions and I have defended our civil rights. As a member of the Criminal Law Committee, I helped revise our outdated criminal code to make sure that the punishment fits the crime. As the Attorney General, I will continue to advocate for our citizens.”

Tallian has been a State Senator since 2005.