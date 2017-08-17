Syracuse man arrested for slew of auto thefts

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A week-long investigation into auto thefts in Kosciusko, Noble, and Whitley Counties has ended.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says Steve Waid of Syracuse was taken into custody at 6 a.m. Wednesday after he led detectives on a chase through downtown Warsaw. It ended when Waid crashed a stolen Chevy Silverado into a fence in the Hodges addition.

Waid was taken to Kosciusko Community Hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Kosciusko County Jail.

Detectives say Waid is a suspect in 7 vehicle thefts. He’s facing three counts of auto theft, theft, fleeing/resisting law enforcement. He also had warrants out from Whitley and Kosciusko Counties.