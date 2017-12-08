Syracuse man accused of sexually assaulting a house guest

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Syracuse man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who stayed at his house after a night of drinking.

Court documents say 43-year-old Timothy Rottger was drinking alcohol with his spouse and another woman at his home Thursday evening. The woman stayed in the spare bedroom of the house afterwards because she reportedly felt she could not drive after drinking.

The woman says Rottger sexually assaulted her while she was asleep, according to court documents. Upon awaking to the alleged act, she called 911.

Rottger initially refused to provide a DNA sample, but one was obtained after police got a search warrant for it. Other evidence was also collected from the home and from the woman.

Timothy Rottger is being held at the Kosciusko County Jail for a preliminary charge of rape on a $20,250 bond.